Weston girls tennis team runs win streak to nine

The Weston High girls tennis team notched its third win of the week on Thursday with a 6-1 victory at Newtown.

The Trojans, who have won nine straight matches, improved to 9-1 overall and 9-0 in the South-West Conference.

Ally D’Aquino, Rachel Finkel, Lila Pocsik and Mariel Zech all won their singles matches in straight sets, as did the first doubles team of Claire DiMarco and Nicole Herman and third doubles team of Jordan Conlon and Charlotte Glick.

At second doubles, Annika Mirchandani and Samantha Godwin lost in a three-set marathon, losing the final two games by 7-6 scores.

Weston also scored wins over Pomperaug on Monday, 6-1; and over Stratford on Tuesday, 7-0.

Weston 6, Newtown 1

Singles:

Ally D’Aquino (W) def. Mary Ann Tomaj, 6-3, 6-3;

Rachel Finkel (W) def.Amanda Berry, 6-3, 6-4;

Lila Pocsik (W) def. Megan Cooney, 6-2, 6-1;

Mariel Zech (W) def. Jen Lorenz, 6-1, 6-0;

Doubles:

Claire DiMarco-Nicole Herman (W) def. Amanda Conrad-Julia Anderson, 6-2, 6-2;

Hayley Lambert-Julia Klein (N) def. Annika Mirchandani-Samantha Godwin, 5-7, 7-6, 7-6;

Jordan Conlon-Charlotte Glick def. (W) Julia Dolan-Peyton Bradley, 6-4, 6-4.