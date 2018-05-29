Weston girls lax, baseball teams lose state openers

The Weston baseball and girls lacrosse teams both suffered first-round losses in the state playoffs on Tuesday.

Girls lacrosse

Granby 9, Weston 5

The Weston High girls lacrosse team’s season came to an end on Tuesday with a 9-5 loss at Granby in the first round of the Class S state playoffs.

The 12th-seeded Trojans (9-8) were led by Becca Strouch and Madison Wilson with two goals each. Grace Toner had one goal, while goalie Maddy Lustberg made nine saves.

For fifth-seeded Granby (14-4), Katie Martel scored five goals and Maddy Skiff had three goals.

Baseball

Windsor 10, Weston 1

The Weston baseball team traveled to Windsor for a Class L first-round game, coming up short, 10-1, against the top-seeded Warriors.

The Trojans finished the season at 8-13.

Leading the Weston offense were Daniel Santa Maria (1-for-3 with a walk and run scored), Scott Lyon (1-for-2 with a walk) and Andrew Harwood (1-for-3). Dan Covino, Daniel Olin and Jake Cavicchia each had a walk.

Liam Odierna took the loss, going five and two-third innings and allowing nine runs (eight earned) on seven hits and three walks.

Weston scored its only run in the top of the first as Santa Maria led off with a double and scored on Olin’s ground-out.

The Warriors answered with a run in the first and took the lead with a run in the third. They plated two runs in both the fourth and fifth, before blowing things open with a four-run sixth.

For Windsor (19-2), Jeremy Nunes was 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and a run scored, and Alexander Rosario was 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs.

Rosario also started and went five innings, allowing one run on three hits and four walks, with seven strikeouts.

William Clark Churchill pitched one and two-third innings, and Patrick Hawkins got the last out. Neither allowed a hit.