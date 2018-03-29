Weston girls lacrosse team looks to newcomers to stay in title hunt

Nine seniors may be gone from last year’s South-West Conference and Class S runner-ups, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the Weston High girls lacrosse is taking a step back this spring.

The Trojans still have plenty of returning starters, and many other players who are ready to step in and make their mark.

“I see really good things coming out of the season, especially with the new players,” said head coach Kristin Keneally. “They have the talent. They just haven’t had the opportunity to show it.”

The returning players also carry the disappointment of falling short by two goals in both the SWC championship game (to Newtown) and the Class M title game (to New Fairfield).

The Trojans graduated some great players, starting with Taylor Moore, the program’s all-time scoring leader with 358 career goals, on attack. Midfielder Nicole Werner was also an all-state pick. The team also graduated starting goalie Olivia Ferdinand.

Weston does return one of last year’s top guns in senior captain Grace Toner, who was second-team all-state last season. She will be joined on the attack line by senior Julia Garbee, sophomore Emma Nelson and junior Jordan Spitzer.

The midfield line features juniors Madison Wilson and Sonia Mody, along with freshman Becca Strouch.

Weston are the most experienced on the backline, with returning defensive starters in senior captain Sofia Bara and juniors Jasmine Butcher and Jordan Baisley, along with returning varsity player Camryn Kirk, a junior.

Senior Madelyn Lustberg takes over the duties in goal this season.

“The girls are really stepping up. Everyone has an important role this year and they’re all stepping in to fill those spots nicely,” said Keneally.

“We’re trying to take it one game at a time,” she said. “Obviously the state championship is a goal, but right now we thinking small with our first game against Bethel on Tuesday.”

Weston girls lacrosse

Last year: 18-5

Post-season: lost to Newtown in SWC finals, 16-14; lost in class S finals 11-9 to New fairfield

Captains: Grace Toner, Sofia Bara

Key losses: Taylor Moore (all-state), Nicole Werner (all-state), Olivia Ferdinand (all-Patriot), Ingrid Crumpton (all-Patriot), Mimi Fellowes (all-SWC honorable mention);

Top returners: senior A Grace Toner (all-state second team), senior D Sofia Bara, junior D Jasmine Butcher, junior D Jordan Baisley, senior A Julia Garbee, junior M Madison Wilson.

Key newcomers: senior G Madelyn Lustberg, freshman M Becca Strouch.