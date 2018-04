The Weston High girls golf team improved to 4-3 on the season with a 204-220 win over Brookfield on Tuesday at Sunset Hill Golf Club.

Halley Melito had a round of 47 to lead the Trojans, followed by Carolyn Zech (50), Sarah Johnson (53) and Abby West (54).

For Brookfield (3-2), Kaitlin Farias shot a 46 to win medalist honors, followed by Zoey Weber (56), Julia Sommerfeld (57) and Sabrina Zavarelli (61).