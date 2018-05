The Weston High School girls golf team is supporting the Save the Children Action Network’s efforts to help kids in need by handing out baked goods to raise awareness of the Week of the Child.

Team members are Arianna Berman, Jess Dionian, Zaina Dove, Chelsea Greenberg, Sarah Johnson, Sasha Moffly, Julia Morledge, Abby Morse, Charlotte Relac, Madelyn Repko, Ava Sandak, Leila Troxell, Abby West and Carolyn Zech.

