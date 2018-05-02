Weston boys track team has worst loss in many years.

The Weston boys track and field team suffered its worst loss in many years, when it was thoroughly beaten by Newtown, 103 to 47, on Tuesday. The Trojans did manage to handle Immaculate, 114 to 31, and are now 5-2 overall in the South-West Conference.

“Newtown is a solid and well-rounded team with several standouts but we didn’t come to compete today in many events. That coupled with a few key injuries caused us to underperform. Hopefully this will give us the kick start that we need to rise up for the championship meets,” Weston said coach Lloyd Weinstein.

Usually the relays are a Weston strength, but they lost all three races to Newtown. The only track race the Trojans won was the 1600 meters, where standout Tim Lautenbach won easily in 4:33.6.

The jumpers continue to perform well. Sam Chica captured the triple jump with a leap of 39’11” and also registered a good result in the long jump at 19’11.5”.

The pole vaulting crew really shined as Chris Lewis won at 12’6”, his best ever, and freshman Matt Bigelow set a new Weston freshman record of 12’, which is also currently the best height by a freshman in the state. Together with Oliver Zych, Weston has three vaulters who could top 13’ this year.

With the sprint crew suffering some injuries, some of the younger guys had opportunities to step up and managed to set some personal bests in the dashes. Jack Sawyer recorded an 11.4 in the 100 meters and 23.9 in the 200 meters. Andrew Oleynick hit 11.5 and 23.5 in the 100 and 200, respectively, and freshman Jack Spencer ran a 24.1 in the 200.

Weston’s next meet is on Tuesday at Masuk (the defending class MM champ), with Bethel and Notre Dame-Fairfield also competing.