Weston boys track: Lautenbach sixth at Open

The Weston boys track and field team closed out the season with three postseason meets, capped off by the New England championships earlier this month.

The Trojans scored a total of 33.5 points to finish in seventh place at the Class MM meet on May 30 at Middletown High School. Perennial power Hillhouse captured the championship with 81.5 points.

The best finished was turned in by senior captain Tim Lautenbach, who was second in the 1600 meters in 4:24.51, with sophomore Kevin Crowley taking seventh in 4:43.44.

Brian Kennedy ran his best race of the season and grabbed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in 40.75.

The other fourth-place finish was by Sam Chicha in the high jump (6’0”).

Fifth-place finishes came from Chris Lewis in the pole vault (12’0”) and from the 4×400 relay team of Kevin Stankiewicz, Baruch Goodman, Kennedy and Lautenbach (3:29.77) .

The 4×800 relay team of Matt Scott, Tobey Bill, Pascal Hawkins and Zach Yung was sixth in 8:28.

Oliver Zych placed sixth in the pole vault (12’0”).

State Open

Lautenbach, Kennedy, Chicha and Lewis qualified to compete at the State Open championship on June 4 at Willow Brook Park in New Britain.

In an extremely competitive field, Lautenbach ran an outstanding race, taking sixth place in 4:16.12, his best time ever.

His were the only points scored as the Trojans finished far behind champion Danbury, who just outscored Derby, 51 to 46.5.

Chicha finished 14th in the high jump (5’10”) and Kennedy was 16th in the 300m hurdles (41.77).

New Englands

Lautenbach ended his Weston career at the 73rd New England Interscholastic Track and Field Championships, held on June 9 at the University of New Hampshire.

He placed 24th in the 1600 meters with a time of 4:32.41.