Weston boys track fourth at SWC championships

The Weston High boys track and field team finished in fourth place at the SWC championships on Wednesday.

“The team came ready to compete and gave their best performance of the season,” said coach Lloyd Weinstein.

The Trojans managed two wins, with Tim Lautenbach capturing the 1600 meters in 4:34.46 and the 4×800 relay team of Lautenbach, Tobey Bill, Pascal Hawkins and Zach Yung winning in 8;13.09.

Bunnell, behind a very strong group of sprinters and jumpers, narrowly edged New Milford, 113-111, to take the team title. Newtown was third with 97 points followed by Weston with 74.

The Bulldogs set four new meet records. Elijah Henry took the 100 meters in 11.03 and the 200 meters in 22.29, and anchored the 4×100 meter relay in 42.79, which is the fastest time in the state. Jonathan Cineus established a new standard in the triple jump at 45’11”.

Although they finished second in the 4×400 relay, Weston recorded its best time of the year as Lautenbach, Baruch Goodman, Kevin Stankiewicz and Brian Kennedy clocked 3:26.54.

Kennedy grabbed third in his specialty, the 300m hurdles, in 41.16. Sam Chicha and Elliot Metviner tied for third in the high jump (5’10”) while Oliver Zych and Chris Lewis also tied for third in the pole vault (11’6”).

Matt Scott was fourth in the 800 meters in 2:02.56 and freshman John Cassol surprised with a sixth place in the 110m hurdles in 16.2.

Chicha was sixth in the long jump at 20’2.75”. Stankiewicz (400 meters) and freshman Matt Bigelow (pole vault) both scored with eighth-place finishes.

Rounding out the scoring was the 4×100 relay team of Stankiewicz, Jack Sawyer, Andrew Oleynick and freshman Jack Spencer, who were fifth in 45.14.