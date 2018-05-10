Weston boys tennis triumphs over Fairfield Prep

Rebounding from a tough loss to Staples on Tuesday, the Weston High boys tennis team scored a key non-conference win over Fairfield Prep on Thursday in Fairfield.

It was only the fourth loss of the season for Prep, which dropped to 11-4. The Jesuits had won 10 straight before Thursday’s loss.

The Trojans improved to 14-3. All three defeats have been 4-3 decisions to strong out-of-conference opponents — New Canaan, Guilford and Staples.

Weston swept the four singles matches in straight sets, with wins from Sebastian Casellas, Matt Sydney, Grady Tarzian and Nick Moy.

At first doubles, Reid Brostoff and Steven Dampf rallied from a set down to win in three sets.

Weston 5, Fairfield Prep 2

Singles:

Sebastian Casellas (W) def. Chris Hilton, 6-1, 6-1;

Matt Sydney (W) def. Nash Lavallo, 6-2, 6-4;

Grady Tarzian (W) def. Nick Allen, 6-3, 6-3;

Nick Moy (W) def. Sean Lynch, 7-6 (2), 6-3;

Doubles:

Reid Brostoff and Steven Dampf (W) def. Pierce Barry and Ethan Fabro, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4;

Brian Donahue and Jared Drenst (FP) def. Mason Asphar and Tony Fontana, 6-2, 6-0;

Julian Richtarich and Andrew Kelly (FP) def. Stephen Blinder and Cameron Weiller, 6-4, 6-4.