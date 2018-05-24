Weston boys lax falls in SWC semis

The third-seeded Weston High boys lacrosse team lost to second-seed Newtown, 11-7, in the South-West Conference tournament semifinals on Wednesday night in Newtown.

Weston trailed 4-2 at halftime and fell behind by three goals early in the third quarter before scoring twice to get within 5-4.

But Newtown scored five times in the final 4:47 of the period to pull ahead 10-4 heading to the fourth quarter.

Weston was paced by Ryan Werner with four goals. Henry Cohen, Jacob Strouch and Jason Baisley also scored, and Strouch added an assist.

Tucker Garrity led Newtown with six goals.