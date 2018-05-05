Weston boys lacrosse routs Brookfield, 18-5

The Weston High boys lacrosse team bounced back from Tuesday’s 10-4 loss to Newtown by routing Brookfield on Friday night at home, 18-5.

The Trojans improved to 11-2 overall and 7-2 in the South-West Conference.

Henry Cohen led the way with five goals and five assists.

Ryan Werner had three goals and two assists, and Jake Buffardi had three goals and one assist.

James Goetz added two goals and one assist and Jacob Strouch also scored two goals.

Other goals were scored by Jackson Davies, Daniel McKiernan and Nathaniel Billig.

Billig also had two assists. Jason Baisley had one assist.

Dan Lucas (four saves) and Jake Phillips (2 saves) split time in goal.

Josh Greeley won 15 of 26 face-offs for Weston.

Brookfield dropped to 7-6 with the loss.