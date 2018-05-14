Weston boys golf team wins Patriot League title

The Weston High boys golf team defeated Immaculate by two strokes, 171-173, on Monday at Aspetuck Valley Country Club to clinch the regular-season Patriot League championship.

The victory raised Weston’s league record to 10-1 and its overall mark to 12-1.

Matt Lagana shared medalist honors with Immaculate star Jack Woods, shooting a season-best 38 and playing his last six holes in one-under par.

Fellow junior Wes Patel posted a very solid 41 and freshman Sam Landesman continued his recent fine play with a 44. Senior captains Tyler Melito and Hunter Burkard shot 48 and 52, respectively. Grant Gulino shot 49 from the six spot.

The Trojans finish up the regular season this week with a non-league match at Brookfield on Tuesday and a league match at Bethel on Thursday.