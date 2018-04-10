Weston boys golf team unbeaten after two matches

The Weston High boys golf team won for the second time in two outings with a 179-222 win over Brookfield on Monday at Aspetuck Valley Country Club.

It was the league opener for the Trojans, who are 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the South-West Conference.

Junior Matt Lagana won medalist honors for the second straight match with a round of 42. Captain Tyler Melito was right on his heels, posting a 44.

Juniors Wes Patel and Grant Gulino carded 45 and 48, respectively, to round out the team’s scoring.

Captain Hunter Burkard chipped in with a 51 and freshman Sam Landesman shot a 49 in his debut at the sixth spot.

The Trojans opened the season last Wednesday with a 185-234 win over New Milford squad at Aspetuck Valley, in very difficult, windy conditions.

Lagana led the way with a 43, followed closely by Melito’s 44. Patel chipped in with a 47 and Burkard and Gulino rounded out the scoring with 51s.