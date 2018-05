The Weston High boys golf team improved its record to 6-1 on Monday with a 183-185 non-league nail-biter over Pomperaug at Aspetuck Valley Country Club.

Wes Patel led the way for Weston with a 43. Fellow junior Matt Lagana was right behind with a 45, and freshman Sam Landesman carded a solid 47 in his varsity scoring debut.

Captain Tyler Melito and Grant Gulino rounded out the scoring with a 48 and 57, respectively. Hunter Burkard shot 50 from the six slot.