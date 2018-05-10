Weston boys golf team hits season-best score

The Weston High boys golf team posted a season-best score in defeating Notre Dame-Fairfield on Thursday at Fairchild Wheeler.

The 163-195 victory raised Weston’s record to 11-1 overall and 9-1 in the league.

Freshman Sam Landesman earned medalist honors for the second straight match while posting a career-best 38.

Grant Gulino matched his 38 (also a career best) from the sixth spot.

Matt Lagana shot an up-and-down 40. Wes Patel and Hunter Burkard posted 42s and Tyler Melito contributed a 43.

Even though Fairchild Wheeler plays a shot lower than Weston’s home course, Aspetuck Valley Country Club, “the 163 was still a great score and exactly what the Trojans needed as we gear up to face Immaculate at home on Monday for the Patriot League regular-season championship,” commented head coach Craig Saltzgaber.