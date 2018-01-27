Weston boys basketball team holds off Newtown, 64-57

The Weston High boys basketball team jumped out to an early 19-point lead and held on for a 64-57 win over Newtown at home on Friday night.

The Trojans led 26-7 after one quarter and 36-23 at the half. The Nighthawks closed to within 45-42 after three quarters.

Christian Watanabe led Weston with 25 points (three 3-pointers), along with six assists and four rebounds. Jack McStocker hit for 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Aidan Mettel had five points and nine rebounds.

Weston (6-7)

Christian Watanabe 7 8-8 25 Aidan Mettel 2 0-3 5 Jack McStocker 6 0-0 14 Daniel Santa Maria 1 0-0 2 Luke Davies 1 0-0 2 James Goetz 3 1-1 7 Daniel Slow 1 4-4 7 Totals: 21 13-16 64

Newtown (6-6)

Eggleston 6 2-2 16 Weiland 2 1-1 6 DiSibio 6 0-0 17 Peterson 2 2-9 4 Ward 2 0-0 6 Talbot 3 0-1 6 Totals: 21 5-13 57

Weston 26 10 9 19 —64

Newtown 7 16 19 15—57

3-pointers: Weston – Watanabe 3, Mettel 1, McStocker 4, Slow 1. Newtown – Eggleston 2, Wetland 1, DiSibio 5, Ward 2.