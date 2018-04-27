Weston baseball team suffers painful extra-inning loss

The Weston High baseball team has suffered some tough defeats this season, but Thursday’s 11-6, nine-inning loss to Fairfield Warde at home was likely the most painful yet.

The Trojans took a 3-0 lead into the final inning, only to see Warde scored five runs. Weston responded with two runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.

But five unearned runs, all with two outs, in the top of the ninth gave the Mustangs the win.

It was the third loss in a row for Weston (5-6). Warde evened its record at 5-5.

In the top of the seventh, a single and double put two Warde runners in scoring position with no outs, and a single and double scored three runs to tie the game. Two more runs came home on an infield error to put the Mustangs up 5-3.

In the bottom of the seventh, Dan Santa Maria and Dan Covino led off with back-top-back doubles, and both scored on Will Bunkoci’s two-run single to tie the game. A walk by Dan Olin moved the winning run to second with no outs, but Warde hurler Ryan Donnelly was able to escape without further damage.

In the ninth, Warde got a leadoff double and had the bases loaded with two outs when back-to-back infield errors brought home three runs. That was followed by a two-run homer by Donnelly.

Weston had taken a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third as Santa Maria, Covino and Bunkoci all singled to load the bases. Olin’s ground-out brought in one run and Will Vallela’s single scored another.

The Trojans added a run in the sixth as Vallela doubled and scored on Noah Haberman’s sac fly.

Bunkoci was 3-for-5 with two RBI and run scored, and Vallela went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and run.

Getting two hits each were Santa Maria (2-for-5, double, 2 runs) and Covino (2-for-4, double, walk, 2 runs). Olin singled, walked and drove in a run, and Grayson Orr singled. Jake Cavicchia and Haberman each had one RBI. Robert Constantine had a walk.

The Trojans got a strong effort from starting pitcher Andrew Weinbrum, who took a shutout into the seventh inning. He wound up throwing six innings, allowing one run on six hits and two walks, with two strikeouts.

Orr pitched one inning, giving up four runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk, with two strikeouts.

Scott Lyon took the loss. He pitched the final two innings and allowed six runs (all unearned) on three hits and three walks.

Donnelly pitched the final three innings for Warde to get the win, allowing one run on three hits and two walks.

He also led the offense, going 4-for-5 with a homer, two doubles, five RBI and two runs scored.