The Weston High girls volleyball team swept Brien McMahon, 3-0, in Norwalk on Friday.

The Trojans won by scores of 25-18, 25-16 and 25-20.

Kate Anderson led the way with seven blocks and three kils, while Kate Joyce had five kills and one ace.

Kelly Roseman chipped in with 10 assists, six service points and three aces and Eliza Maestri added eight kills.