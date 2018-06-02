Volleyball: Barlow survives scare from Oxford to reach semifinals

With the end of its season starting it right in the face, the Joel Barlow boys volleyball team didn’t blink on Friday.

The Falcons battled back from 2-1 deficit and fought off two matches points in the fifth set, to pull out a 3-2 win at home over Oxford in an instant classic in the Class M state quarterfinals.

The final scores were 25-14, 22-25, 24-26, 25-23, 16-14.

The third-seeded Falcons (14-7) will play second-seeded Lewis Mills in the semifinals on Monday at 6 at Kennedy High School in Waterbury.

Barlow dominated the first set, but after that the match was a slugfest. In addition to Oxford’s outstanding play, the Falcons struggled with execution, with 43 hitting errors and seven serving errors on the day.

“There are times when maybe our minds aren’t thinking the way that we want, so sometimes you have to pull from your heart and you have to play with toughness and grit,” said head coach Chris Lovelett of the team’s comeback. “I’m just so proud of the way we fought, but, to be honest, I still wish that we did not put ourselves in that position after set one.”

Lovelett said that in the end it was the players who had to decide how they wanted things to end.

“It’s the kids that did it. They decided they wanted to play. The boys made the change themselves. It’s nothing I did,” he said. “This was just a great win for each other and for the seniors. They just represented Barlow well.”

Oxford, the sixth seed, finished at 12-8. The Wolverines, who also suffered a 3-2 loss in the quarterfinals last year (to Farmington), were looking to get to the semifinals for the first time since 2014, when they went on to reach the Class M finals for the third straight season.

Friday’s match was the third time the two teams had played this season. Barlow had won the first two, as well, but the third match was by far the closest.

“We had our opportunities (but) just couldn’t get it over the top,” said Oxford head coach Jeff Giovacchino. “They’re a great team and they made plays when they had to, and we just couldn’t put them away when we had the opportunity.”

The teams split the first two sets, before the visiting Wolverines broke a 24-24 tie to win set three, 26-24. The go-ahead point came on a kill by Tanner Soracco, who then followed it up with an ace to close the set out.

Oxford continued to roll in the fourth set with a quick 5-0 lead, and were up 7-2 after Patrick Mucherino’s seventh kill to open the set. The Falcons responded with a 9-0 run to take an 11-8 lead, and the set was tied at 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23.

Fenn Gurley’s kill just inside the back line put Barlow up 24-23, and an Oxford hitting error closed out the set for the Falcons.

The fifth set was tied at 9, 10 and 11, when a couple of hitting errors by Barlow gave Oxford a 13-11 lead. Another hitting error brought the Wolverines to match point, 14-12.

A kill by Cruz kept Barlow alive, and the Falcons tied the game 14-14 on the next point, on a block by Finn McCaffrey and Logan Paradise. The point has been extended thanks to a great defensive play by Gurley to keep a ball in play.

After a long volley, Barlow went up 15-14 on a kill by Cruz, and got the game-winning point on a block by McCaffrey.

Lovelett said Gurley’s season-saving play was indicative of what the team was all about.

“That was so definitive of the character that our team has when we are really committed and playing with fight,” he said.

Cruz finished the match with 33 kills, followed by McCaffrey with 22, Anthony Rizzo and Tommy Lucido with seven each, Gurley with four and Paradise with two. McCaffrey and Lucido each had 14 blocks while Rizzo had seven and Cruz six.

Dylan Kloiber had 29 digs and Gurley 21 digs, followed by Rizzo (11), McCaffrey (nine), Cruz (nine) and Bartro (seven).

Gurley and Cruz each had three aces, and Bartro one ace.

Oxford’s attack was powered by its two impressive sophomore middle hitters, as Mucherino had 20 kills and Soracco 15 kills, unofficially. Ryan Reynolds (eight kills), Jake Suttile (five kills), John D’Ambruoso (two kills) and Aaron King (one kill) also scored points at the net.

“Give them credit,” Lovelett said of the Wolverines. “Jeff’s done a great job with them. He’s put them in great position to successful. That was the toughest Oxford team we saw all year and that mean’s they’re doing something right.”

While the Wolverines graduate three seniors in King, Zach Lanza and Spencer Suttile, they are headed for a bright future with Mucherino Soracco only sophomores, as are Reynolds and Jake Suttile. John D’Ambruoso is a junior.

“We really thought we had a good shot at taking it this time. Sometimes it’s hard to beat a team that third time, so we were looking forward to maybe doing that, but came up a little bit short,” said Giovacchino. “My three seniors, they’re just great kids and I just wanted it so bad for them because they really deserved it.”

Lovelett said that after living to play another day, the Falcons will keep trying to maintain the focus they’ll need to finish out the season.

“We’ve spent so much time the second half of the season trying to train our minds. The mind of a competitor always has to think forward. Our mind is the strongest tool we have. Your can see when we lost focus and when we lost desire, when we stopped thinking, errors came,” he said. “The mind can either can get you over the hump or dig you under. Luckily in the end for us it got us over the hump and we overcame. But that’s our focus the rest of the year — where are we mentally? — because we know we have the pieces.”