Updated SWC post-season schedule

The South-West Conference playoffs have been pushed back to next week, due to this recent weather and school closings.

The updated schedule is:

BOYS LACROSSE

The boys lacrosse quarterfinals will now take place next Tuesday. Weston will host Masuk at 7. Joel Barlow will host New Milford at 4:30.

The semifinals are set for Wednesday at the home of the higher seed, and the finals are Friday, May 25, at 7 at New Milford High School.

GIRLS LACROSSE

The girls lacrosse quarterfinals have been moved to next Tuesday. Weston will travel to Joel Barlow for a 7 p.m. game.

The semifinals are Wednesday at the home of the higher seed. The finals are Friday, May 25, at 4:30 at New Milford High School.

TRACK AND FIELD

The SWC boys and girls track and field championships have been moved to Wednesday, May 23, at Bunnell High School.

Field events start at 4 and track events at 4:30.

BOYS TENNIS

The SWC boys tennis individual tournament is now next Tuesday and Wednesday at Wolfe Park in Monroe, starting at 3 both days.

GIRLS TENNIS

The SWC girls tennis individual tournament is now Tuesday and Wednesday at Joel Barlow, starting at 3 both days.

BOYS GOLF

The boys golf championship remains Tuesday, May 29, at Ridgewood Country Club in Danbury, starting at 8:30 a.m.

GIRLS GOLF

The girls golf championships remains Tuesday, May 29, at Bronson Country Club in Shelton, starting at 8 a.m.

SOFTBALL

The SWC softball quarterfinals are scheduled for next Tuesday. The semifinals will be played Wednesday and the championship on Thursday at DeLuca Field in Stratford. (7).

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

The SWC boys volleyball match between Joel Barlow and Newtown is Friday, May 25, at 6 at Newtown.

Check the SWC web site for updated schedules.