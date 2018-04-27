Unbeaten Barlow tennis teams rout Immaculate

The Joel Barlow boys and girls tennis teams both remained unbeaten with dominating victories over Immaculate on Thursday.

Playing on the road in Danbury, the Barlow boys team routed Immaculate, 7-0.

The Falcons (5-0) won all seven matches in straight sets.

Barlow got singles victories from Eric Raut (6-2, 6-0), Noah Sobel (6-0, 6-1), Jake Bernard (6-0, 6-0), and Jackson Connor (6-0, 6-1).

Adding doubles wins were Adam Ortiz and Alex Klein Wassink (6-1, 6-2), Bobby Tremont and Owen O’Reilly (6-1, 6-1), and Andy Zhu and Nick Buchan (6-1, 6-4).

In Redding, the Barlow girls tennis team romped to a 7-0 victory over Immaculate.

Registering straight-set singles wins for the Falcons (8-0 overall) were Maddie Massey (6-0, 6-0), Cally Higgins (6-2, 6-0), Elizabeth McCain (6-2, 6-0), and Claire Lamb (6-1, 6-2).

Also winning in straight sets for Barlow were Deirdre Grob and Kaela Klein (6-4, 7-5) at second doubles and Kaitlyn Kuczmarski and Janelle Wargo (6-1, 6-1) at third doubles.

The only three-set match came at first doubles, as Barlow’s Laurel Winslow and Callie Bast rallied to beat Finan Deakin and Jamison Nolan by scores of 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

