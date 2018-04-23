Unbeaten Barlow girls tennis team sweeps Masuk

The Joel Barlow girls tennis team remained unbeaten with a 7-0 triumph over Masuk on Monday afternoon in Monroe.

Barlow got 6-0, 6-0 wins from Maddie Massey, Cally Higgins, and Elizabeth McCain at first, second, and third singles, respectively.

Olivia Fassman rallied for a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory at fourth singles for the Falcons, who are now 6-0 this spring.

Barlow’s top doubles team of Veronica Galban and Kristy Kudej romped to a 6-0, 6-0 triumph.

Callie Best and Laurel Winslow contributed a 6-4, 6-0 win at second doubles, and Kaela Klein and Tabitha Aime added a 6-1, 6-3 victory at third doubles.