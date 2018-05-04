Unbeaten Barlow girls tennis team adds two wins in two days

The Joel Barlow girls tennis team continued its undefeated season with two wins in two days.

After beating Brookfield, 5-2, on Wednesday, the Falcons swept Bunnell, 7-0, on Thursday.

With five regular-season matches remaining, Barlow is 11-0 overall.

Against Brookfield on Wednesday in Redding, the Falcons took all four singles matches. Maddie Massey started the sweep with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Brookfield’s Lindsey Zaleski at first singles.

Cally Higgins (6-1, 6-1), Elizabeth McCain (6-1, 6-0) and Claire Lamb (6-3, 6-4) added wins at second, third and fourth singles, respectively.

Callie Bast and Laurel Winslow rallied for a 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 triumph at second doubles for Barlow.

In Thursday’s road contest against Bunnell in Stratford, the Falcons won all seven matches in straight sets.

Singles victories came from Massey (6-1, 6-2), Higgins (6-1, 6-1), McCain (6-1, 6-0), and Lamb (6-4, 6-3).

Veronica Galban and Kristy Kudej added a 6-0, 6-0 win at first doubles, while Bast and Winslow prevailed by scores of 6-2, 6-3 at second doubles.

Katelyn Kuczmarski and Janelle Wargo closed out the sweep with a 6-2, 7-5 triumph at third doubles.