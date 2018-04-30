Track: Wunder leads Falcons at O’Grady Relays

Ben Wunder had a pair of top-eight finishes to lead the Joel Barlow boys track and field team at the 38th annual O’Grady Relays this past weekend at Danbury High School.

Wunder placed third in the hammer throw with a toss of 143’10” and was eighth in the discus with an effort of 121’5”.

The Falcons finished 23rd overall out of 28 teams and were fifth in the Medium School division.

Barlow’s best finish on the track came in the 1600-meter sprint medley relay, as the team of Will Brey, Luca Cerbin, Scott Candee and Jeremy Saluzzi took seventh in a time of 3:51.46.

Results for Barlow at the meet were:

Hammer

3. Ben Wunder (143’10”);

4×200

16. Joel Barlow ( Nathaniel Sanders, Justin Saluzzi, Josiah Mars, Keegan Kolf), 1:43.47;

4×800

19. Joel Barlow (Buster Whaley, Stephen Zigmond, Will Sutton, Charles Johnson), 10:18.73;

1600 sprint medley relay

7. Joel Barlow (Will Brey, Luca Cerbin, Scott Candee, Jeremy Saluzzi), 3:51.46;

Distance medley relay

19. Joel Barlow (Scott Candee, Harrison Houser, Sean McHale, Patrick Williston), 12:30.65;

High jump

10. Jeremy Saluzzi (5’4”),

24. Scott Gilchrist (5’0”);

Long jump

51. Francis McNeary (15’10.25”),

64. Jack Stone (12’9”),

65. Sean O’Brien (10’9.5”);

Shot put

29. Gavin Blawie (38’3”),

31. William Koorn (37’10.25”),

62. Andrew Aris (27’2.5”);

Discus

8. Ben Wunder (121’5”),

51. Patrick Durkin (77’9”),

57. Caden Simons (70’8”);

Javelin

10. Daniel Brey (137’6”),

23. Will Brey (120’8”),

43. Luca Cerbin (104’9”).