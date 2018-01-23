Track: Weston relay team runs to victory at Yale Invitational

The Weston High track team had six top-five finishes at the prestigious Yale invitational, held last Friday and Saturday in New Haven.

Competing against teams from all over new England, New York and New Jersey, the Trojans put their best foursomes together for the 4×400 and 4×800 relay teams.

Their one gold medal was earned in the boys 4×400 (over 800 students), where the team of Matt Scott, Kevin Stankieiwicz, Brian Kennedy and Baruch Goodman repeated their win from last year in 3:31.84.

Scott also teamed with Ryan Werner, Zach Yung and Tim Lautenbach to take second in the Connecticut 4×800 in 8:14.17.

The girls took third place in the Connecticut 4×800 in 9:54.04. That team was comprised of Ava Zielinski, Eliza Kleban, Natalie Haythorn and senior standout Kathleen Murphy.

Zielinski and Murphy combined with Lauren Bigelow and Nicole Sztachelski to capture fifth place in the Connecticut 4×400 in 4;18.79.

Murphy and Lautenbach completed their weekend competition with outstanding results in the mile run, with Lautenbach taking second in 4:19.02 and Murphy taking third in 5:05.27. Both times are among the fastest in the state this year. Lautenbach’s is the fastest indoor mile by a Weston athlete in nine years.

The Trojans next compete at the SWC championship on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Hillhouse High School in New Haven.