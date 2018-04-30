Track: Weston girls win division at O’Grady Relays; boys take first in SMR

The Weston High girls track and field team won the Small School division team title, while the Weston boys were the overall champs in the 1600-meter sprint medley relay, at the 38th annual O’Grady Relays this past weekend at Danbury High School.

The Lady Trojans edged Sheehan by a point in the final Small School standings, and placed sixth overall out of the 26 teams that scored.

The Weston boys finished 19th overall out 28 teams, and were ninth in the Small School division.

The highlight of the meet came on Saturday with the win in the boys spring medley relay, as the team of Andrew Oleynick, Kevin Stankiewicz, Matt Scott and Tim Lautenbach took first in a time of 3:39.15.

Also scoring high for the Weston boys was Sam Chicha, who was third in the long jump (19’4.25”).

Weston got a strong performance in the girls sprint medley relay, as the team of Kathleen Murphy, Nicole Sztachelski, Emma Radisch and Lauren Bigelow finished second overall in 4:20.07.

The Weston girls took first overall in the pole vault relay, beating second-place Trumbull by more than four feet, as Elise Russell was second (10’0″), Sophia Rico was fourth (9’6″) and Rachel Esslinger was 23rd (6’6″).

In the girls 4×400 relay, Weston took third (4:09.35) with the team of Radisch, Murphy, Ava Zielinski and Bigelow.

The girls 4×800 relay team of Zielinski, Sana Khan, Michelle Gutkowski and Eliza Kleban placed seventh in 10:27.03.

Complete results for Weston were:

GIRLS

300m hurdles

27. Caroline Cassol (53.92),

37. Izabel Birge (56.77),

40. Blue Parker (57.63);

4×100

17. Weston (Maia Kesselmark, Lucy Fine, Isabel Birge, Jessica Kripke), 57.09;

4×200

15. Weston (Maia Kesselmark, Nicole Sztachelski, Blu Parker, Caroline Cassol),2:00.42;

4×400

3. Weston (Emma Radisch, Kathleen Murphy, Ava Zielinski, Lauren Bigelow), 4:09.35;

4×800

7. Weston (Ava Zielinski, Sana Khan, Michelle Gutkowski, Eliza Kleban), 10:27.03;

1600 sprint medley relay

2. Weston (Kathleen Murphy, Nicole Sztachelski, Emma Radisch, Lauren Bigelow), 4:20.07;

High jump

9. Elizabeth Murphy (4’8”),

16. Caroline Wertleib (4’6”);

Pole vault

2. Elise Russell (10’0”),

4. Sophia Rico (9’6”),

23. Rachel Esslinger (6’6”);

Long jump

8. Hannah Greene (15’9”),

13. Sophia Rico (15’4”),

21. Elise Russell (15’2.5”);

Triple jump

15. Hannah Greene (31’5.5”),

25. Caroline Wertleib (30’6”),

28. Elizabeth Murphy (30’1.5”);

Javelin

13. Georgia Burkard (88’2”),

20. Allie Dyment (83’6”),

61. Rachel Esslinger (55’5”);

BOYS

1600 sprint medley

1. Weston (Andrew Oleynick, Kevin Stankiewicz, Matt Scott, Tim Lautenbach), 3:39.15;

High jump

10. Elliot Metviner (5’4”);

Pole vault

16. Matthew Bigelow (10’6”);

Long jump

3. Sam Chicha (19’4.25”),

27. Matthew Bigelow (17’6.5”),

45. Jack Sawyer (16’3.25”);

Shot put

40. Mark Fredrickson (35’8”),

50. Francis Okine (32’8.5”),

61. Alex Lopiano (28’0”).