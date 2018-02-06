Track: Weston girls win 12th SWC title in 13 years

In a very tight battle with Newtown, the Weston High girls track and field team was able to eke out a 110 to 105 point victory, capturing their 12th SWC championship in the last 13 years on Saturday at Hillhouse High School in New Haven.

The outcome was in doubt until the pole vault and high jump results came in. The Trojans amassed 29 points in those two events to provide them with the margin they needed to secure the win.

Weston took home four gold medals — two by senior captain Kathleen Murphy, who completed a very difficult double by winning the 1000 meters in 3:09.81 and the 1600 meters in 5:09.07. Murphy has established herself as one of the top distance runners in the state and will be one of the favorites at the state class M meet.

The jumpers contributed two golds, one by captain Sophia Rico in the long jump (16’3”) and one by Elise Russell in the pole vault (10’o”). Rico also took second in the pole vault (9’6”) and Russell nabbed fourth in the long jump (16’1”).

Contributing to the field events total were Hannah Greene, who cleared 4’10” in the high jump (second place) and leapt 15’10” in the long jump (fifth place). Elizabeth Murphy added a point with her sixth-place in the high jump (4’8”).

The relays have always been a Weston strength and were again in this meet. The team totaled 30 points in the four relays, with 13 different girls contributing, including four very promising freshmen.

The 4×800 team won its event in 10:13.23, with veterans Michelle Gutowski and Eliza Kleban teaming with freshmen Ava Ascher and Natalie Haythorn.

The 4×200 finished second in 1:50.93 with Russell and Greene being joined by Lauren Bigelow and freshman Nicole Scztachelski.

Both the sprint medley relay (4:29.22) and the 4×400 relay (4:11.78) came in third. The former was made up of freshman Ava Zielinski, Jordyn Spitzer, Madison Wilson and Kathryn Samaranayake and the latter of Zielinski, Scztachelski, Bigelow and anchor Murphy.

Scztachelski (600 meters) and Zielinski (1000 meters) completed their impressive SWC championship debuts with third-place finishes, the former in 1:44.75 and the latter in 3:11.52.

Gutowski placed fifth in the 600 in 1:47.37 and Bigelow took sixth in the 300 meters in 44.26.

The Trojans next compete at the Class M meet at Hillhouse this Saturday. They have qualifiers in all events except shot put, 55 hurdles and the 3200 meters.