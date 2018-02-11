Track: Weston girls third, boys fifth at Class M meet

The Weston High boys track team dominated the relays at the Class M indoor track and field championships on Saturday, amassing a total of 30 points out of a possible 40.

The Trojans took fifth place overall with a total of 39 points in a field of 50 teams. Hillhouse, the host team, repeated 2017’s championship win with a total of 68 points.

The highlight of the meet was the Trojans’ win in the sprint medley relay, where they set a new meet record of 3:38.99, breaking the previous record of 3:40.23, which had been set by a Weston foursome in 2015. Jack Weiss and Kevin Stankiewicz ran the first two 200 meter legs. Baruch Goodman ran a fine 400-meter leg and gave anchor Tim Lautenbach a sizable lead, which he expanded into a comfortable win by five seconds over second-place Branford.

The Trojan foursome will be one of the favorites at the State Open meet.

Stankiewicz and Goodman combined with Brian Kennedy and Matt Scott to take the gold in the 4×400 relay in 3:32.78, repeating their win from 2017, surprising the favored Hillhouse team, and winning by a comfortable three seconds over second-place Windham.

The 4×800 team had to settle for second place behind Hillhouse, with the team of Ryan Werner, Pascal Hawkins, Zac Yung and Scott recording a time of 8:26.04. Goodman, Weiss, Stankiewicz and Sam Chicha took fifth place in the 4×200 meters in 1;37.30.

Lautenbach finished second in the 1000 meters in 2:34.96. While slightly off his best performance, he will have another shot at the event at the State Open.

The runners who did not score but registered personal bests were Neil Kaeslin in the 1600 meters (4:46.89), Matt Lagana in the 1600 meters (4:49.18) and Ryan Werner in the 600 meters (1:29.31). Senior Alex Leo completed his Weston indoor track career with a season-best 10:21.71 in the 3200 meters.

The jumpers were unable to duplicate their performances in the SWC championship and could only garner one point, thanks to a sixth place by Elliot Metviner in the high jump (5’8”).

The State open championship will be held at Hillhouse High School on Saturday at noon. Lautenbach is seeded seventh, while the sprint medley relay is seeded first.

The 4×400 relay is seeded sixth and the 4×800 relay is seeded 11th.

Girls

Totaling 39 points, the exact same total as the boys, the Weston girls track and field team finished in third place at the Class M track and field championships, just one point behind Rocky Hill. The Hillhouse team showed that it will be a force to be reckoned with at the State Open as it won handily with a total of 104 points.

The Trojans scored in three of the four relays. Their one gold medal was from the 4×400 relay team of Ava Zielinski, Nicole Sztachelski, Lauren Bigelow and Kathleen Murphy in 4:10.74.

The 4×800 team of Michelle Gutowski, Eliza Kleban, Natalie Haythorn and Sztachelski was fourth in 10:04.58 and the 4×200 team of Bigelow, Elise Russell, Hannah Greene and Sophia Rico was sixth in 1:51.47.

Despite being seeded first in the 1600 meters, Murphy had to settle for second place in 5:07.69. She will get another shot in her best event at the State Open. Freshman Zielinski continued her fine season with a third-place finish in the 1000 meters in 3:09.29.

The pole vault results provided the team with an additional 10 points as Rico finished third (9’6”) and Russell fourth (9’0”).

Murphy, Zielinski, Rico, Russell and the 4×400 relay team will compete at the State Open meet on Saturday at Hillhouse High School.