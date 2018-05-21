Track: Weston boys win Patriot Division

The Weston boys track and field team wrapped up the Patriot Division of the South-West Conference with a relatively easy win over Stratford 109-41 last Thursday.

The Trojans finished the regular season with an 8-3 record, and were undefeated in the Patriot division at 5-0.

Sam Chicha continued his fine season by capturing the high jump in a personal best of 6’1” and also won the long jump at 19’11”.

Captain Brian Kennedy was also a double winner in the hurdles, taking first in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.5 and the 110-meter hurdles in 16.4.

Other winners were Neil Kaeslin in the 1600 meters (4:52.6), Matt Scott in the 800 meters (2:03), Tim Lautenbach in the 3200 meters, Chris Lewis in the pole vault (11’6”) and Mark Frederickson in the shot put (35’5”).

The Trojans also won all three relay events.

As the team prepares for the championship season, the Trojans now have Class MM state qualifiers in all of the track events and all of the jumping events. Unfortunately, they do not have a single qualifier in any of the throwing events.

The SWC championship are scheduled for Wednesday at Bunnell High School, with Newtown appearing to be the favorite. Weston will be shooting for a top-three team finish.

Lautenbach, Kennedy, Chicha and the pole vaulting crew all have chances to win SWC individual titles.