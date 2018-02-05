Track: Weston boys repeat as SWC champs

With traditionally strong track performances and fine contributions from the jumpers, Weston repeated as SWC indoor track and field champions on Saturday at Hillhouse High School in New Haven.

Recording four gold medals on the track, two by senior captain Tim Lautenbach, the Trojans nailed down their 10th championship in the last 15 years, outscoring runner-up New Milford 106 to 87.5. Last year’s co-champion Immaculate was a distant third with 58 points.

Lautenbach ran to an easy win in the 1000 meters, winning in 2:35.10, with second place more than six seconds behind. He passed up running the 1600 meters, where he was the overwhelming favorite, instead choosing to come back and compete in the 3200 meters. He and SWC cross-country champion Eli Nahom from New Milford ran together until the last lap, when Lautenbach unleashed his kick and ran to a convincing victory in 9:52.71.

The other gold medals were by junior Baruch Goodman, who repeated his 2017 performance by winning the 300 meters in 36.85 seconds, his best performance of the year; and the 4×400 relay team of Goodman, Matt Scott, Jack Weiss and senior captain Kevin Stankiewicz, who won in 3:34.91.

Despite a dropped baton, the 4×800 relay team came very close to capturing another gold as junior anchor Ryan Werner ran the best race of his career, but the Trojans had to settle for second to New Fairfield, losing by a mere .14 seconds in a time of 8:29.95.

Pascal Hawkins, Tobey Bill and Matt Lagana were the other members of the team.

Third-place finishes went to senior captain Brian Kennedy in the 55m hurdles in 8.11, where he was just .03 seconds off the pace, and Matt Scott in the 600 meters (a personal best 1:25.96).

Every year the Trojans demonstrate their track depth with strong relay performances, and 2018 was no exception as the 4×200 and sprint medley relay teams both registered solid third-place finishes.

The for4x200 was comprised of Sam Chicha, Weiss, Stankieiwicz and Goodman (1:37.05) and the SMR of Werner, Kennedy, Weiss and Stankiwiecz (3:51.34).

Neil Kaeslin ran a personal best 4:50.38, taking fourth in the 1600 meters, and Zac Yung ran 2:46.81 to take sixth in the 1000 meters.

Not to be outdone, the jumpers came through with 29 points of their own.

Oliver Zych had a fine day, taking third in the high jump (5’10”) and third in the pole vault (12’0”), both of which were personal bests.

Chicha placed third in the long jump (20’8”) and fourth in the high jump (5’8”). Adding to the point total were Vaughn Campos (fourth in the pole vault at 11’6”), Elliot Metviner (fifth in the high jump at 5’6”) and Chris Lewis (sixth in the pole vault at 11’0”).

The Trojans next compete at the Class M state championship at Hillhouse H.S. on Friday, where they will battle defending champion Hillhouse among others. The team has qualifiers in every event except the shot put.