Track: Murphy breaks Weston mile record

Three individual performers and two relay teams from the Weston High track and field team qualified for the 51st Glenn D. Loucks Games, held last week at White Plains (N.Y.) High School.

One of the most prestigious track and field meets in the country, the games were held May 10-12.

Kathleen Murphy provided the highlight for the Trojans, placing seventh in the mile run with a time of 5:07.75 that set a new school record.

Tim Lautenbach had a time of 4:23.69 in the boys mile run, finishing 17th.

Sam Chicha finished 23rd in the long jump with a season-best 20’2.75”

Weston was eighth in both the Nick Panaro (non-scoring) 4×400 meter races.

In the boys 4×400, the team of Lautenbach, Kevin Stankiewicz, Matt Scott and Brian Kenndy was eighth in 3:32.24.

The girls team of Ava Zielinski, Emma Radisch, Lauren Bigelow and Murphy was eighth in 4:11.75.