Track: Ceva, Tomaszewski lead Barlow at Class MM championships

Hannah Ceva placed in three events and accounted for 12 of Joel Barlow’s 19 points as the Falcons finished 17th at last Wednesday’s Class MM girls track and field state championships in Middletown.

Ceva was fourth in the 400 meters, fifth in the long jump and sixth in the triple jump. She had season-best efforts in both the long jump and triple jump.

Alyson Tomaszewski placed in two events for Barlow to add five points to the team’s total. She finished sixth in the 100 meters and seventh in the 200 meters.

The Barlow boys team finished 27th with six points, with Dan Brey’s fifth place in the javelin accounting for four of the points. Ben Wunder added a point with an eighth place in the discus.

Ceva qualified for Monday’s State Open at Willow Brook Park in New Britain in the 400 meters and long jump, and Brey qualified in the javelin.

The Barlow girls also scored in the 4×400 relay at the Class MM meet, as the team of Melissa Colasante, Grace MacDonald, Amelia Blackwell and Tomaszewski finished seventh.

The Barlow boys placed in the 4×400 relay as well, with the team of Will Brey, Keegan Kolf, Scott Candee and Justin Saluzzi taking eighth.

Class MM results

GIRLS

100 — 6. Alyson Tomaszewski 12.94;

200 — 7. Alyson Tomaszewski 26.81; 19. Isabel Llach 27.81; 49. Melissa Colasante 29.12;

400 — 4. Hannah Ceva 1:00.29;

100m hurdles — 14. Gabrielle Wasco 18.3;

300m hurdles — 9. Samantha Colby 50.63; 15. Amelia Blackwell 53.11;

4×100 — 12. Joel Barlow (Isabel Llach, Lisi Chapin, Kailey Lauter, Melissa Colasante), 53.08;

4×400 — 7. Joel Barlow (Melissa Colasante, Grace MacDonald, Amelia Blackwell, Alyson Tomaszewski), 4:18.14;

4×800 — 13. Joel Barlow (Elisabeth Chan, Tess Dougall, Anna Speck, Issabella Merrill), 11:10.53;

High jump — 12. Isabel Llach 4’8”; 17. Katie Matsuoka 4’8”;

Long jump — 5. Hannah Ceva 17’1”; 26. Christine Tong 14’9.75”;

Triple jump — 6. Hannah Ceva 34’7”;

Shot put — 17. Gwenyth Mars 28’3.75”;

Javelin — 11. Gwenyth Mars 95’7”;

BOYS

100 — 39. Frankie McNeary 11.91; 43. Luca Cerbin 11.97;

200 — 21. Luca Cerbin 24.31;

400 — 14. Jeremy Saluzzi 52.78;

800 — 18. Scott Candee 2:08.28;

3200 — 16. Auguste Smith 10:35.13;

110m hurdles — 27. Justin Saluzzi 17.84;

300m hurdles — 17. Justin Saluzzi 44.54;

4×100 — 18. Joel Barlow (Nate Sanders, Keegan Kolf, Will Brey, Luca Cerbin), 47.0;

4×400 — 8. Joel Barlow (Will Brey, Keegan Kolf, Scott Candee, Justin Saluzzi), 3:33.46;

4×800 — 21. Joel Barlow (Harrison Houser, Sean McHale, Patrick Williston, William Sutton), 9:14.86;

Shot put — 10. Ben Wunder 42’3.25”;

Discus — 8. Ben Wunder 120’6”;

Javelin — 5. Danny Brey 155’0”.