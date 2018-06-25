Tomasiewicz will be Weston’s first county Sports Hall of Fame inductee

Claire Beth ‘C.B.’ Tomasiewicz Nogay, one of the area’s greatest all-around female athletes, will be Weston’s first-ever inductee into the Fairfield County Sports Hall of Fame.

She was one of six prominent sports figures announced last week as this year’s class of inductees.

Others being honored are A.J. Mleczko Griswold of New Canaan, Travis Simms of Norwalk, Rashamel Jones of Stamford, John Kuczo of Stamford, and and the late Paul Kuczo Sr. of Stamford.

The Hall of Fame, which is overseen by the Fairfield County Sports Commission, Inc., will honor the newly elected Hall of Famers with an induction ceremony at the commission’s 14th annual Sports Night awards dinner on Monday, Oct. 15, at the Stamford Marriott at 6.

C.B. Tomasiewicz starred in basketball, softball and field hockey at Weston High School in the mid-1970s. She was the first girl in Connecticut to score 1,000 points in a basketball career, reaching that milestone as a junior. As a 5’9” center, the four-year starter at Weston led the Trojans to two undefeated seasons and back-to-back state titles in 1974 and ’75. She averaged 30 points per game as a senior and ended her career with 1,603 points.

Tomasiewicz then went on to play four years of basketball at Princeton, scoring a school-record 1,622 points, which was finally broken in 1990, and capturing three Ivy League titles during that time. She was the school’s first female All-American basketball player and after her career ended she was drafted in the sixth round of the Women’s Professional Basketball League.

The multi-talented athlete also played softball for the legendary Raybestos Brakettes, joining the squad as a 16-year-old catcher, as well as spending time in the women’s softball pro league. She was elected to the Connecticut Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992.

For more information, go to the Fairfield County Sports Commission web site here.