Three local skiers make girls all-state team

Three local high school skiers earned a spot on the Team Connecticut girls ski team, after Monday’s Slalom Shootout at Mt. Southington.

Emma Nelson and Lauren Harris of Weston High School, and Becca Candee of Joel Barlow, all finished in the top 12 in the combined giant slalom and slalom state team tryout races.

They will represent Connecticut at the Eastern High School Championships in March at Cannon/Mittersill Mountain in New Hampshire.

The GS Shootout was held last week, with the top 30 finishers advancing to the Slalom Shootout. Both events combined the best two of three runs.

Nelson finished fifth in the GS, fourth in the slalom and fourth overall, while Harris was fourth in the GS, ninth in the slalom and sixth overall.

Candee was second in the GS, 10th in the slalom and seventh overall.

Mary Foley of Amity was the overall winner. Also making Team Connecticut were Maddie Steele, Charlotte Turner and Sofia Gerrard of Staples, Lila Murray of Greenwich, Devon Hart of Darien, Erin Kelleher of Hopkins, Kira Howard of Wilton, and Emilie Waters of Daniel Hand.

Morgan Devine of Barlow also made it to the Slalom Shootout, finishing 30th in the final standings.

On the boys side, Southington had three of the top four finishers overall, and four of the 12 qualifiers, in Matt Chambers (first), Griffin Smith (second), Tyler Coenraads (fourth) and Caleb Roberts (12th).

Rounding out the boys team are Chase Gulick of Darien, Jose Riera of Brunswick, George Visnic and Kyle Vaccarella of Fairfield Prep, Dan Wehrle of Daniel Hand, Christian Bastek of Greenwich, Jake Robinson of Ridgefield, and Alex Zackin of Pomperaug.