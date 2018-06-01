Tennis: Weston boys and girls bring home state titles

The Weston boys and girls tennis teams continued their dominance on the state level tennis, with both teams claiming state titles once again.

The Weston girls team pulled out a 4-3 win over Stonington at Yale University on Thursday to win its third straight Class S championship. It marked the Trojans’ 14th trip to the state finals in the past 17 years, and ninth title since 2002. Overall, Weston now has won 13 state titles since 1979.

On Thursday, Weston got straight-set wins at second singles from Rachel Finkel and first doubles from Claire DeMarco and Nicole Herman. At third doubles, Audrey Levine and Charlotte Glick were winners as their opponent was forced to retire.

The overall match, and state title, came down to third singles, where Mariel Zech (usually the team’s fourth singles players) rallied from a set down to win in three sets. The team’s usual number-three player, Lila Pocsik, is injured.

The Weston girls finishes the season 20-4. Stonington finished 18-2.

Although the Weston boys team lost both finals on Thursday, the Trojans still won Class M team title for the fifth straight year, and 16th time in the past 17 years. It was the program’s 26th state title since 1976.

In the Class M singles championship match, Sebastian Casellas, the second seed, fell to top-seeded, and undefeated, Jonathon Trevethan of Berlin, 6-1, 6-4.

In the Class M doubles championship match featuring the top two seeds, Reid Brostoff and Steven Dampf of Weston lost in straight sets to their South-West Conference rival, Alex Klein Wassink and Adam Ortiz of Joel Barlow, 6-2, 6-4.

CLASS S GIRLS TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Results for the Class S girls tennis championship match were:

Weston 4, Stonington 3

Singles:

Gabby Dallacono (S) def. Ally D’Aquino (W), 6-1, 6-3;

Rachel Finkel (W) def. Charlotte Johnstone, 7-6, 6-0;

Mariel Zech (W) def. Makenzie Sadler, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2;

Hannah Middleton (S) def. Jordan Conlon, 6-0, 6-0;

Doubles:

Claire DeMarco and Nicole Herman (W) def. Margo Goodman and Ainsley Johnstone, 6-3, 6-4;

Phoebe Townsend and Brielle Jaskiewicz (S) def. Annika Merchandani and Samantha Godwin, 6-2, 6-4;

Audrey Levine and Charlotte Glick (W) def. Holly Foster and Cassie Onorato, 6-5 (retired).