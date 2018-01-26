The Weston High boys swim and dive team suffered its first loss of the season on Wednesday, falling to Pomperaug 99-87 in Southbury.

The Panthers, the defending South-West Conference champs, improved to 6-0 while the Trojans, the defending Class M state champs, dropped to 4-1.

Weston was led by double winner Nathan Katz, as the senior standout took first in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly.

Senior Charles Palsho was first in the 100-yard breaststroke and also placed second in the 100 freestyle.

The Trojans got a 1-2 finish in the diving from senior Liam Simmons and sophomore Parker Smith.

The team of Oscar Petersen, Charles Palsho, Matt Babinski and Sam Stewart took first in the 200-yard medley relay, while the foursome of Petersen, Joshua Franco, Katz and Palsho won the 400 freestyle relay.

Second-place finishes were also turned in by Peterson (200 free), Stewart (50 free) and Franco (500 free).

Pomperaug held a 24-22 lead after three events, but a 1-3-4 finish in the 50 freestyle pushed the lead to 35-27. After the one-two finish in the diving, and 1-3 finish in the 100 butterfly by Katz and Babinski, the meet was tied 47-47 after six events.

The Panthers then outscored Weston 29-20 over the next three events to build the lead to 76-64, and blew things open with a 1-2-4 finish in the 100 backstroke to make it 88-68.

Weston closed with a 1-3 finish in the 100 breaststroke by Palsho and Allen Hawkins, and 1-3 finish in the 400 freestyle relay to cut the final gap to 12 points, 99-87.

While the Trojans’ five wins nearly matched Pomperaug’s six first-place finishes, the Panthers’ depth proved the difference as they racked up a 19-5 edge in fourth- and fifth-place points in individual swim events.

Results for Weston were:

200 medley relay

1. Weston (Oscar Petersen , Charles Palsho, Matt Babinski, Sam Stewart)

5. Weston (James Matik, Eli Brennan, Tyler Randall, Parker Smith)

6. Weston (Hans Niemann, Kenneth Kittelson, Maconal Culkin, Jack Piscatell)

200 freestyle

2. Oscar Petersen, 3. Joshua Franco, 6. Allen Hawkins

200 IM

1. Nathan Katz, 5. Camden Archambeau, 6. James Matik

50 freestyle

2. Sam Stewart, 5. Matt Babinski, 6. Mitchell Levi

Diving

1. Liam Simmons, 2. Parker Smith, 5. Nikita Moffly

100 butterfly

1. Nathan Katz, 3. Matt Babinski, 4. Tyler Randall

100 freestyle

2. Charles Palsho, 4. Sam Stewart, 6. Mitchell Levi

500 freestyle

2. Joshua Franco, 3. Oscar Petersen, 6. Hans Niemann

200 freestyle relay

2. Weston (Sam Stewart, Mitchell Levi, Joshua Franco, Nathan Katz)

5. Weston (Charles Palsho, Maconal Culkin, Kenneth Kittelson, Michael Hayes)

100 backstroke

3. Tyler Randall, 5. James Matik, 6. Maconal Culkin

100 breaststroke

1. Charles Palsho, 3. Allen Hawkins, 6. Camden Archambeau

400 freestyle relay

1. Weston (Oscar Petersen, Joshua Franco, Nathan Katz, Charles Palsho)

3. Weston (Matt Babinski, Mitchell Levi, Allen Hawkins, Tyler Randall)