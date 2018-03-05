The Weston High boys swimming and diving team, as was the case during in the regular season, was runner-up to Pomperaug of Southbury in the South-West Conference championships, which culminated with the swimming events at Masuk High in Monroe on Saturday.

The Trojans scored 452 points, and Pomperaug had 546.

Weston hosted the diving finals last Wednesday. The swimming events were postponed on Friday due to weather conditions, and extra day of rest didn’t throw off the Trojans, who logged career- and/or season-best times across the board, according to coach Brandon Barone.

“I’m psyched about that. That’s all you can ask for from the kids,” Barone said. “The kids improving themselves is the best part of our sport. That’s what we’re looking for.”

In the SWC meet, Weston won five events, took home five seconds and also had three third-place finishes.

Leading the way was double winner Charles Palsho (50 yard freestyle, 100-yard breaststroke), who also swam a leg in both winning relays (200-yard medley relay, 400-yard freestyle relay).

Weston’s other win was in the 100-yard butterfly via Nathan Katz, who was also second in the 500 freestyle and also swam on both winning relays.

The Trojans won the meet’s first event, the 200-yard medley relay, as Mateusz Babinski, Palsho, Katz and Mitchell Levi combined for an event-best time of 1:38.69.

Oscar Petersen was third in the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:48.31. Joshua Franco came in third in the 200 individual medley, making his final touch in 2:02.28. Teammate Allen Hawkins was sixth in the IM with a time of 2:07.92.

Palsho was first in the 50 free, sprinting to a time of 22.21, while Levi was third with a time of 23.26.

Weston’s Liam Simmons had the second-best diving score, recording a 443.45. Parker Smith was fifth with a 361.20, and Nikita Moffly came in sixth, logging a 344.95.

Weston had a one-two finish in the 100 butterfly race as Katz was first, clocking in at 52.13, and Babinski followed in 54.55 to take second.

Petersen placed second in the 100 free with a time of 49.96, and Levi placed tenth in 52.09.

In the 500 free, Katz logged another second-place finish for the Trojans, finishing the race in 4:42.29. Franco finished fourth in the 500 in 4:53.06.

The 200 free relay contingent of Levi, Petersen, Franco and Babiniski placed second in 1:31.55.

Babinski had Weston’s fastest finish in the 100 backstroke, making his final touch in 1:00.33 to place seventh, and Tyler Randall was tenth in 1:01.55.

Palsho won the 100 breaststroke event in 58.49. Hawkins was fourth in the breaststroke event in 1:05.99.

The 400 free relay of Petersen, Franco, Palsho and Katz was first in 3:16.61.

“The guys swam great today and we haven’t started tapering yet. They’re putting up incredible times. I’m excited to see what the next two weeks will bring for us at the state level,” said Barone, whose team will try to defend its Class M state title later this week.

The Class M championships begin with the diving on Thursday at Bulkeley High School in Hartford (5:30), and the swimming prelims on Saturday at Masuk (3:30). The swim finals will take place next Tuesday at Wesleyan University in Middletown (1:30).