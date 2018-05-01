Sweep for Barlow girls track team

The Joel Barlow girls outdoor track and field team defeated all three opponents at a quad-meet on Monday in New Fairfield.

Barlow registered wins over Bethel (92-52), Bunnell (89-60), and New Fairfield (104-37).

With the sweep, Barlow raised its record to 6-2.

Hannah Ceva won three events for the Falcons, finishing first in the 400 (1:01.18), the long jump (16’4.5”) and the triple jump (33’2”).

Alyson Tomaszewski added victories in the 100-meter dash (12.83) and the 200-meter dash (27.02) for Barlow.

Also placing first were Katie Matsuoka in the pole vault (7’6”) and Gwen Mars in the shot put (27’1”).

Gabby Wasco contributed second-place finishes in the 100 hurdles (18.38) and the 300 hurdles (54.42).

Issabella Merrill was second in the 800 (2:47.91), and Matsuoka took second in the high jump (4’6”).

Mars added third-place finishes in the javelin (79’8”) and the discus (67’10.5”).

Also finishing third for Barlow were Lauren Chin in the 100 hurdles (18.68), Amelia Blackwell in the 300 hurdles (55.14), Isabel Llach in the 200 (28.70), and Summer Smith in the pole vault (5’6”).