Starrett’s goal lifts Barlow boys lax past ND-West Haven

Two games into the season, a young Joel Barlow boys lacrosse team already has a momentum-building victory.

Rallying from a three-goal halftime deficit, the Falcons defeated Notre Dame-West Haven, 6-5, on Thursday in West Haven.

It was the second win in as many days for Barlow, which routed New Milford, 13-5, in the season opener on Wednesday.

Tyler Starrett’s goal off an assist from Cal Peterson with 1:07 to play gave Barlow a 6-5 lead over Notre Dame.

The Falcons won the ensuing face-off but turned the ball over with under 30 seconds left. Barlow’s defense then rose to the occasion, holding Notre Dame without a shot on goal in the waning moments.

Starratt finished with three goals for Barlow, which trailed 4-1 at halftime. John Bunce, Aidan DiMiceli, and Peterson added one goal apiece, while Danny Molinaro contributed two assists and Grant LaGaipa and Peterson each had one assist.

Zach Hochman (three) and Ben Hassen (two) combined to score all five goals for Notre Dame, which is now 2-1 this season.

Notes: Barlow plays its third game in four days tomorrow when it travels to Simsbury for an 11 a.m. start.