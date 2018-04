The Joel Barlow girls golf team split a match with two opponents on Monday afternoon at Whitney Farms Golf Course in Monroe.

With a team score of 232, Barlow beat Brookfield (259) but lost to host Masuk (224).

Molly Healey and Riley Spurgeon each shot 55 to lead the Falcons. Elena Bosak (60) and Jessica Huminski (62) also contributed to Barlow’s team score.

Masuk’s Emma Michetti shot a 53 to earn medalist honors with the lowest score of the day.