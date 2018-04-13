Softball: Wilton sends Trojans to 14-2 loss

After the Weston High softball team jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead, it was all Wilton on Thursday as the Warriors scored a 14-2 win in five innings at the Trojans’ home field.

Wilton (2-2) scored five times in the top of the second to take a 5-1 lead, and added five more in the fourth and four in the fifth.

Weston had taken a 1-0 lead in the first on doubles by Maddie Culkin and Cassidy Nosenzo.

The Trojans’ other run came in the third on an RBI single by Andi Icatar to score Isabella St. Angelo.

Weston dropped to 1-3 with the loss.

Getting hits for the Trojans were Culkin (1-for-2, double, walk, run), Icatar (1-for-3, RBI), Nosenzo (1-for-2, double, RBI), Sam Phillips (1-for-2) and Annabelle Sanok (1-for-2). St. Angelo had a walk and run scored.

Icatar took the loss on the mound, going four innings and allowing 10 runs (seven earned) on nine hits and four walks. Culkin pitched one-third of an inning, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks. Emma Hoffman pitched the final two-thirds, allowing no hits or walks.