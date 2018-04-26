Softball: Weston rally comes up short against Mustangs

After falling into a deep, deep hole, the Weston High softball team staged a huge comeback before falling to Immaculate on Tuesday at home, 15-13.

The Mustangs (4-4) scored four runs in the top of the third, six in the fourth and five in the fifth to take a 15-2 lead into the bottom of the fifth.

The Trojans began their comeback with three runs in the fifth, highlighted by a two-run homer by Maddie Culkin.

They scored four more in the sixth to cut the lead to 15-9, capped off by a two-run triple by Cassidy Nosenzo.

After the first two Weston batters in the seventh were retired, the Trojans were down to their final out. But they managed to load the bases on an error, hit batsman and Mallory Rogers’ fourth base hit of the game.

Culkin followed with a grand slam homer to right field, making it 15-13. Andi Icatar’s single kept the rally going, before Immaculate pitcher Olivia Kent got the final out.

Weston fell to 2-8 with the loss.

Culkin had a big day as she was 3-for-5 with two home runs, 7 RBI and three runs.

Rogers went 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Getting two hits each were Icatar (2-for-4, walk, RBI), Nosenzo (2-for-5, triple, 2 RBI) and Sammy Phillips (2-for-3, walk, RBI).

Jordan Klebenow was 1-for-3 with a triple, walk and three runs scored, and Eliza Maestri was 1-for-4. Meghan Brennan had a walk and RBI, while Emma Hoffman scored twice and Tess Travers scored once.

The Trojans committed seven errors, leading to 10 unearned runs.

Icatar took the loss as she went the distance, allowing 15 runs (only five earned) on 13 hits and six walks. She struck out six.

Kent got the win, going seven innings and allowing 13 runs (six earned) on 14 hits and four walks, with four strikeouts.

For Immaculate, Kate Banks was 3-for-4 with a triple, walk, three RBI and three runs scored.

Alexa Pannesse was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI and Valerie Quish was 1-for-3 with a walk and three RBI. Brittany Hrabchsa was 2-for-5 with a double and RBI.