Softball: Weston beats Bunnell for first win

Mallory Rogers and Maddie Culkin each had four hits as the Weston High softball team notched its first win of the season with a 15-9 victory over Bunnell on Wednesday.

Rogers was 4-for-5 with four RBI and three runs scored, and Culkin went 4-for-5 with a triple, three runs and one RBI.

Cassidy Nosenzo (3-for-5, with a double, triple, three RBI, three runs) also had a big day at the plate.

Andi Icatar got the complete-game win, going seven innings and allowing nine runs (six earned) on 10 hits and three walks, with five strikeouts.

The Trojans are now 1-2 on the season, while Bunnell dropped to 2-2.

Bunnell took a 5-3 lead with two runs in the top of the first and three in the top of the second. In the first, the rally featured singles by Alyssa Moore, Brianna Ramos and Riley Matto, and a bases-loaded walk by Emily Shevlin. Ramos slammed a three-run home run in the second.

Weston scored three in the first on a Culkin triple and RBI single by Rogers, Nosenzo followed with an RBI triple and scored on an error.

The Trojans took command with eight runs in the bottom of the second to lead 11-5. Culkin started things off by reaching on error, followed by RBI singles by Rogers, Icatar, Sam Phillips, Annabelle Sanok, Meghan Brennan, Culkin and Rogers.

Weston added four runs in the bottom of the fourth to push the lead to 15-6. The rally featured singles by Tess Travers, Culkin and Rogers, a walk by Icatar, and two-run double by Nosenzo, who later scored on a wild pitch.

Sanok for the game was 2-for-4 with a walk, run and RBI. Notching one hit each were Brennan (1-for-3, two RBI), Travers (1-for-3, walk, two runs), Icatar (1-for-4, walk, RBI) and Phillips (1-for-4, RBI, run).

Sanok, Culkin and Rogers each had two stolen bases, while Nosenzo and Phillips had one stolen base each.

For Bunnell, Moore was 3-for- 5 with two runs and an RBI. Ramos went 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI and two runs and Matto was 2-for-4 with an RBI.