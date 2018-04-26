Softball: Trojans pound the ball in 12-6 win over McMahon

Maddie Culkin continued to swing a hot bat for the Weston High softball team, as she went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a triple in the Trojans 12-6 win over Brien McMahon on Thursday at home.

Culkin, who had two home runs in Weston’s loss to Immaculate on Tuesday, also walked, scored three times and drove in a run for Weston, which improved to 3-8.

Weston had 15 base hits in the game.

Andi Icatar got the win on the mound with a complete-game effort. She allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits and three walks. She struck out three.

Icatar had a big day at the plate as well, going 3-for-5 with two triples, a double and three RBI.

Sammy Phillips was 2-for-3 and Eliza Maestri was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Jordan Klebenow was 1-for-4 with home run, walk, two RBI and two runs.

Mallory Rogers went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored. Cassidy Nosenzo was 1-for-4 with three RBI and one run scored.

Linnea Bailor was 1-for-2 and scored a run. Isabella St. Angelo and Emma Hoffman also scored.

The Trojans, who were officially the visiting team despite playing at home, led 3-0 after two innings and blew things open with four in the top of the fifth and three in the sixth to lead 10-0.