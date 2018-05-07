Softball: Newtown blanks Weston behind Kennedy’s one-hitter

Sara Kennedy threw a one-hit shutout on Monday to lead the Newtown sofball team to a 12-0 win over Weston in Newtown.

Kennedy struck out 15 batters and walked one.

Mallory Rogers had Weston’s only hit with a bunt single in the top of the first.

Maddie Culkin had a walk.

Newtown’s 17-hit attack was led by Angela Carriero, who was 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBI, and Shannon Cheh, who went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Tess Mubarek was 3-for-5

Andi Icatar took the loss for Weston in a complete-game effort.

Weston is now 5-11 overall and 3-6 in the South-West Conference. Newtown improved to 12-4 overall and 9-1 in the SWC.