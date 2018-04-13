Softball: New Fairfield pulls away from Trojans late in 8-3 win

New Fairfield broke open a one-run game with four runs in the top of the sixth to defeat the Weston High softball team, 8-3, on Friday in Weston.

The Trojans dropped to 1-4 with the loss.

New Fairfield (4-2) scored twice in the top of the first but the Trojans got a run back in the bottom half when Mallory Rogers singled and scored on Andi Icatar’s RBI double.

Weston took a 3-2 lead with two runs in the third. Maddie Culkin led off with a triple to right field and Rogers reached on a bunt. Culkin scored on a ground-out by Icatar and Rogers came home on an RBI double by Cassidy Nosenzo.

The Rebels retook the lead, 4-3, in the fourth on a two singles and an error. It was still a one-run game going into the sixth, when New Fairfield plated four runs to make it 7-3.

For the game, Rogers was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Getting two hits each were Culkin (2-for-4, triple, run), Icatar (2-for-4, double, 2 RBI) and Sammy Phillips (2-for-3). Nosenzo had a double and RBI and Annabelle Sanok also had a hit. Gabrielle Reynolds walked.

Icatar went the distance on the mound, going seven innings and allowing eight runs (three earned) on seven hits and six walks.

Anna Schuchat got the win for New Fairfield with a complete-game effort. She allowed three runs on 11 hits and one walk, with five strikeouts.

Makayla Lindsey had a triple and two RBI to lead the Rebels at the plate, with other hits by Bridget Kenny, Grace Ware, Dana Giardina, Abby Flanagan, Schuchat and Rachael Albertson.