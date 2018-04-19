Softball: Falcons rolls past Trojans, 20-1

The Weston High softball team got off to a great start on Wednesday at Joel Barlow, with lead-off hitter Maddie Culkin slamming the first pitch of the game for a solo home run.

It was downhill from there, however, as the Falcons went on to a 20-1 win in five innings.

It was the fourth straight loss for the Trojans, who are now 1-6.

Barlow improved to 6-1.

Catie Colangelo got the win, allowing only two hits over five innings, striking out 10.

The Falcons had only nine hits but took advantage of 17 walks to score their 20 runs.

Leading the offense was Scotland Davis, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored.

Claire McCann had a home run, two walks, five RBI and two runs scored.

Also getting hits were Abby Ota (single, three walks, 3 RBI, 2 runs), Taylor Macchia (single, three walks, 2 RBI, 4 runs), Rebecca Maura (single, walk, 2 runs, RBI), Colangelo (single, three walks, 2 runs) and Gabby Tuccinardi (single, walk, run).

Contributing to the offense were Gracie Neville (walk, run), Sabrina Lalor (walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs) and Theresa Galban (two walks, 2 RBI, run).

Culkin (1-for-2, home run, RBI, run) and Jordan Klebenow (1-for-2) had the hits for Weston.

Stratford

The Trojans also got out to a lead in the top of the first at Stratford on Tuesday, taking a 3-0 lead. Stratford answered with 12 runs in the bottom half of the frame, en route to a 17-5 win in five innings.

Mallory Rogers led Weston, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored, and Sam Phillips was 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Tess Travers was 1-for-2 with one RBI. Cassidy Nosenzo walked and scored, and Klebenow scored a run.