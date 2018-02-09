Skiing: Weston girls finish unbeaten in Class S

The Weston High girls ski team finished a perfect 11-0 in Class S of the Connecticut Interscholastic Ski League to win the division title, after Thursday’s fifth and final regular-season race at Mt. Southington.

The Trojans (21-2 overall) finished third out of 11 teams on the hill. In head-to-head competition, they lost to large division school Staples but beat Darien, Lauralton Hall and Cheshire Academy.

Both Weston teams qualified for the state championships on Feb. 28.

The boys team was fourth out of 12 teams on the mountain on Thursday and 3-1 in head-to-head competition.

The boys finished the season 8-2 in Class S and 18-7 overall.

Emma Nelson, who finished seventh overall out of more than 150 girls, was the top finisher for the girls team, while Gabe Toth placed 15th to lead the boys.

Girls

11-0 Class S; 21-2 overall

Team results

Staples 290.41

Weston 297.12

Darien 302.91

Lauralton Hall 320.16

Cheshire Academy DSQ

Top six finishers

7. Emma Nelson

20. Emma Radisch

23. Mallory Rogers

31. Julia Ann Gregory

37. Ryan Delaney

43. Haley Bailleux

Boys

8-2 Class S; 18-7 overall

Team results

Staples 271.84

Weston 280.75

Darien 280.94

Farmington DSQ

Cheshire Academy DSQ

Top six finishers

14. Gabe Toth

17. Tristan Meccay

25. Will Ruiz

27. Grant Hoffman

33. Jake Wilder

43. Jonah Hariton