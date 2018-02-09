Skiing: Weston girls finish unbeaten in Class S

The Weston High girls ski team finished a perfect 11-0 in Class S of the Connecticut Interscholastic Ski League to win the division title, after Thursday’s fifth and final regular-season race at Mt. Southington.
The Trojans (21-2 overall) finished third out of 11 teams on the hill. In head-to-head competition, they lost to large division school Staples but beat Darien, Lauralton Hall and Cheshire Academy.
Both Weston teams qualified for the state championships on Feb. 28.
The boys team was fourth out of 12 teams on the mountain on Thursday and 3-1 in head-to-head competition.
The boys finished the season 8-2 in Class S and 18-7 overall.
Emma Nelson, who finished seventh overall out of more than 150 girls, was the top finisher for the girls team, while Gabe Toth placed 15th to lead the boys.
Girls
11-0 Class S; 21-2 overall
Team results
Staples 290.41
Weston 297.12
Darien 302.91
Lauralton Hall 320.16
Cheshire Academy DSQ
Top six finishers
7. Emma Nelson
20. Emma Radisch
23. Mallory Rogers
31. Julia Ann Gregory
37. Ryan Delaney
43. Haley Bailleux
Boys
8-2 Class S; 18-7 overall
Team results
Staples 271.84
Weston 280.75
Darien 280.94
Farmington DSQ
Cheshire Academy DSQ
Top six finishers
14. Gabe Toth
17. Tristan Meccay
25. Will Ruiz
27. Grant Hoffman
33. Jake Wilder
43. Jonah Hariton