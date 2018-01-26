Skiing: Barlow girls team suffers first loss

The Joel Barlow girls ski team suffered its first losses of the season on Wednesday, going went 3-3 in the third race of the season at Mt. Southington.

The Falcons were 3-1 against Class S teams, dropping their record to 12-3 overall and 9-1 in the small-school division.

Barlow was fifth overall (out of 11 teams) with a time of 305.04.

Rebecca Candee was the overall winner (out of 91 skiers in the varsity race) with a time of 45.56 for two runs. Morgan Devine was ninth overall.

The Barlow boys team was sixth out of 13 teams on the hill with a time of 305.75. In head-to-head competition, the Falcons were 3-3 overall and 3-1 against Class S schools.

The team’s record is now 9-8 overall and 5-5 in the small-school division.

Scott Candee was 19th out of 121 varsity skiers to lead Barlow.

Barlow girls

(12-3 overall, 9-1 Class S)

Team results

Fairfield  295.67

Greenwich  302.72

Weston  303.55

Barlow  305.04

Hopkins  328.66

Litchfield  DSQ

St. Luke’s  DSQ

Individual results

1. Rebecca Candee  45.56

9. Morgan Devine  48.63

22. Katelyn Kuczmarski  51.08

28. Kacey Hartmann  52.15

37. Sarah Chlodnicki  53.03

47. Madigan Stichter  54.59

55. Miah Cooper  56.12

59. Eva Fenningdorf  56.57

60. Hanna Trojanowski  56.88

66. Samantha Katzmann  58.79

Barlow boys

(9-8 overall, 5-5 Class S)

Team results

Fairfield  282.57

Greenwich  282.74

Weston  296.7

Barlow  305.75

Hopkins  327.16

Litchfield  DSQ

St. Luke’s  DSQ

Individual results

19. Scott Candee  47.6

37. Spencer Katzmann  49.76

42. Dennis Canada  50.27

53. Nathaniel Demelis  52.29

56. Dakota Koopmann  52.38

58. Jack Aron Eskeland  53.15

60. Christian Perry  53.18

76. Owen Miller  58.07

