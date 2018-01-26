Skiing: Barlow girls team suffers first loss

The Joel Barlow girls ski team suffered its first losses of the season on Wednesday, going went 3-3 in the third race of the season at Mt. Southington.

The Falcons were 3-1 against Class S teams, dropping their record to 12-3 overall and 9-1 in the small-school division.

Barlow was fifth overall (out of 11 teams) with a time of 305.04.

Rebecca Candee was the overall winner (out of 91 skiers in the varsity race) with a time of 45.56 for two runs. Morgan Devine was ninth overall.

The Barlow boys team was sixth out of 13 teams on the hill with a time of 305.75. In head-to-head competition, the Falcons were 3-3 overall and 3-1 against Class S schools.

The team’s record is now 9-8 overall and 5-5 in the small-school division.

Scott Candee was 19th out of 121 varsity skiers to lead Barlow.

Barlow girls

(12-3 overall, 9-1 Class S)

Team results

Fairfield 295.67

Greenwich 302.72

Weston 303.55

Barlow 305.04

Hopkins 328.66

Litchfield DSQ

St. Luke’s DSQ

Individual results

1. Rebecca Candee 45.56

9. Morgan Devine 48.63

22. Katelyn Kuczmarski 51.08

28. Kacey Hartmann 52.15

37. Sarah Chlodnicki 53.03

47. Madigan Stichter 54.59

55. Miah Cooper 56.12

59. Eva Fenningdorf 56.57

60. Hanna Trojanowski 56.88

66. Samantha Katzmann 58.79

Barlow boys

(9-8 overall, 5-5 Class S)

Team results

Fairfield 282.57

Greenwich 282.74

Weston 296.7

Barlow 305.75

Hopkins 327.16

Litchfield DSQ

St. Luke’s DSQ

Individual results

19. Scott Candee 47.6

37. Spencer Katzmann 49.76

42. Dennis Canada 50.27

53. Nathaniel Demelis 52.29

56. Dakota Koopmann 52.38

58. Jack Aron Eskeland 53.15

60. Christian Perry 53.18

76. Owen Miller 58.07