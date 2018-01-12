Skiing: Barlow girls sweep three, stay unbeaten

The Weston and Joel Barlow skiing teams competed against 12 other teams in the second race of the Connecticut Interscholastic Ski League season on Wednesday at Mt. Southington.

Girls race

The Barlow girls team remained undefeated, improving its record to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the small school division.

The Falcons were fourth overall out of 12 teams on the hill with a team time of 295.55. In head-to-head competition Barlow defeated Wilton (299.78), Lauralton Hall (302.57) and Pomperaug (335.66).

Rebecca Candee led the way for Barlow, placing fifth overall with a combined time (two runs) of 45.28. She was followed by Morgan Devine (23rd, 48.15), Madigan Stichter (31st, 49.32), Katelyn Kuczmarski (35th, 49.62), Kacey Hartmann (51st, 51.51) and Sarah Cholodnicki (57th, 51.89) to round out the team’s top six.

The Weston girls team was fifth overall with a time of 297.47. The Trojans (6-1 overall, 3-0 Class S) scored wins in head-to-head competition over Wilton (299.78), Glastonbury (303.11) and Pomperaug (335.66) but lost to Fairfield (283.92).

Weston had two top-10 finishers in Emma Nelson (eighth, 46.05) and Lauren Harris (ninth, 46.37), with the top six rounded out by Emma Radisch (16th, 47.08), Haley Bailleux (47th, 50.84), Julia Ann Gregory (49th, 51.34) and Zoe Saldinger (79th, 55.79).

Boys race

In the boys race, the Weston boys finished seventh overall out of 14 teams on the hill with a time of 283.54. The Trojans (6-3 overall, 4-1 Class S) scored wins in head-to-head competition over Pomperaug (284.37), Glastonbury (297.49) and New Canaan (no time), but lost to Wilton (275.48) and Fairfield (279.73)

Tristan Meccay led the Weston boys, finishing 17th overall in 45.85. He was followed by Jake Wilder (41st, 47.37), Will Ruiz (43rd, 47.43), Andrew King (47th, 47.92), Grant Hoffman (53rd, 47.91) and Matt Blumenstock (71st, 49.94) to round out the top six.

The Barlow boys were 10th overall with a time of 297.59.

In head-to-head competition, the Falcons (6-5 overall, 2-4 Class S) beat New Canaan (no time) but lost to Fairfield Prep (273.51), Wilton (275.48) and Pomperaug (284.37).

Robert Hebner placed 20th overall in a time of 46.06 to lead Barlow, followed by Dennis Canada (59th, 48.16), Scott Candee (66th, 48.66), Dakota Koopmann (77th, 51.39), Nathaniel Demelis (78th, 51.52) and Christian Perry (81st, 51.8).